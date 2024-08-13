Ballast Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ballast Inc. decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Humana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.29. The stock had a trading volume of 476,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,136. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.55.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

