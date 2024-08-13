Bangor Savings Bank Has $168,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

TJX stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.41. The firm has a market cap of $125.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.44 and a 52-week high of $115.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

