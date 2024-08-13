Bangor Savings Bank Has $313,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.09. 394,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,041. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.57 and a 200 day moving average of $136.54.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

