Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 881.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 216,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,579. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $65.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

