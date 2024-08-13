Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3,125.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV remained flat at $53.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,327,858 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.