Bank of America Raises monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $300.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.42.

monday.com Trading Up 1.3 %

MNDY stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.44. 502,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,860. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,521,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,086,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth about $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 2,851.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 332,852 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $58,689,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

