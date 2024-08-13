Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the July 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.