Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the July 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bankinter Price Performance
Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.
Bankinter Company Profile
