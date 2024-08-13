Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) Scheduled to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Barfresh Food Group to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 121.51%. On average, analysts expect Barfresh Food Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

BRFH stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

