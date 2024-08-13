Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the gold and copper producer on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,306,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,829,082. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

