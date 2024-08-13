Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in July

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

BVNRY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.67. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.