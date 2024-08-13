Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in July

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Up 0.4 %
BVNRY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.67. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bavarian Nordic A/S
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.