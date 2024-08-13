Baxter Bros Inc. Has $7.73 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,052,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $380.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.41 and its 200 day moving average is $153.07.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.