Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) & Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A Farmers National Banc 19.50% 14.78% 1.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A Farmers National Banc $170.30 million 2.97 $49.93 million $1.45 9.28

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and Farmers National Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bay Banks of Virginia and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers National Banc 0 2 1 0 2.33

Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.48%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

