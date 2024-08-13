Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

