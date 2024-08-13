Belrium Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Belrium alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Belrium

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belrium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.