Benchmark Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA)

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 134.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zapata Computing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
Zapata Computing Trading Up 24.6 %
Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zapata Computing
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zapata Computing stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.16% of Zapata Computing at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.
Zapata Computing Company Profile
Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.
