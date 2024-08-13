BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported 0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.12 by 0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of 74.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 43.99 million.

BioStem Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of BioStem Technologies stock traded up 0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 12.50. 65,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,206. BioStem Technologies has a 12 month low of 1.21 and a 12 month high of 15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 8.86.

BioStem Technologies Company Profile

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

