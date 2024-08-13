Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Up 235.7% in July

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXTGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 235.7% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bioxytran Stock Performance

Shares of Bioxytran stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Bioxytran has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.85.

Bioxytran Company Profile

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

Featured Stories

