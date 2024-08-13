Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $6.91 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.91 billion and approximately $306.07 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $349.75 or 0.00577725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,295.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00035680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00071703 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,746,503 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

