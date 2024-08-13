Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Reaches $4.99 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $80.15 million and approximately $232,149.87 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.99 or 0.00008198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,926.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.05 or 0.00579477 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00071779 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.9847543 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $367,926.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.