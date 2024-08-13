Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BMN opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $25.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63.

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

