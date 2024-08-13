BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a growth of 184.7% from the July 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCAT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 312,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,029. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $17.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 47,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

