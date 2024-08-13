BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a growth of 184.7% from the July 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCAT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 312,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,029. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $17.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 47,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

