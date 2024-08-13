BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.