BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BGY opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
