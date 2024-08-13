Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 373.0% in July

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 373.0% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BTT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.26. 129,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,691. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 443,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 74.5% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 106,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

