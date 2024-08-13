Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 373.0% in July

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 373.0% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BTT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.26. 129,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,691. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
