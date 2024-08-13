BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. 29,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,464. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.