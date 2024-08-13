BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. 29,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,464. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.