BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 3rd

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

