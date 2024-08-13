BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance
MVT opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.30.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
