BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

MVT opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.