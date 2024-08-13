BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

MVT opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

