BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MYN opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
