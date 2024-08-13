BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 3rd

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MYN opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.