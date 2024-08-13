BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 30th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BBN stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

