BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DYNF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $110,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DYNF traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

