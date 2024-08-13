BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BUI opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $23.22.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
