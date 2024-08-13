BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $12.08.
About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
