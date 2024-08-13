BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 955.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCF. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $980,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

