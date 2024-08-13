BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LEO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,539. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

