BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82.

BOC Hong Kong Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $2.904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This is a boost from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.32.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

