BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.36. 14,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $90.43. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

