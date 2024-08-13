Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the July 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bouygues Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BOUYY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,000. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.
Bouygues Company Profile
