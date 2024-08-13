BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Cut to “Hold” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BRC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of BRC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get BRC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BRC

BRC Trading Up 0.6 %

BRCC opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BRC has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $747.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.21.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 316.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BRC by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in BRC by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BRC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.