Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.13.

Bread Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE BFH opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50,474 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 37,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

