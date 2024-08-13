Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.2% during the second quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 32,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $118.18. 5,780,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,297,844. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

