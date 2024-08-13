BRF (BRFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect BRF to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. BRF has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

BRFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

