Brice Bobzien Sells 1,372 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 8.9 %
IRTC stock traded down $6.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 544,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,687. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.25.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The business had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.
