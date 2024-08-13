Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Announces Earnings Results

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter. Bridger Aerospace Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ BAER traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.14. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAER. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bridger Aerospace Group from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.
About Bridger Aerospace Group
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
