Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter. Bridger Aerospace Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

Bridger Aerospace Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. 3,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,766. The company has a market cap of $151.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.14. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAER. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

