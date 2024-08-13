Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWBBP remained flat at $18.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

