Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BWBBP remained flat at $18.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
