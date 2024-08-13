Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading Down 2.8%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.02 and last traded at $37.03. 22,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 121,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Bristow Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.00 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $548,677.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,242,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Bristow Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 696,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 45,738 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

