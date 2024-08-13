Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -41.95% -178.34% -38.74% Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.92% 40.88% 10.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 4 0 0 2.00 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a summary of recent ratings for Augmedix and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Augmedix currently has a consensus target price of $3.09, suggesting a potential upside of 36.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus target price of $213.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.91%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Augmedix has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $48.70 million 2.28 -$19.17 million ($0.43) -5.28 Broadridge Financial Solutions $6.51 billion 3.84 $630.60 million $5.86 36.05

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Augmedix on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions. It also offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution; data-driven solutions and an end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; data and analytics solutions; SEC filing and capital markets transaction services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. Its Global Technology and Operations segment provides solutions that automate the front-to-back transaction lifecycle of equity, mutual fund, fixed income, foreign exchange and exchange-traded derivatives, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearing and settlement, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral management, asset servicing, compliance and regulatory reporting, portfolio accounting, and custody-related services. This segment also offers business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such portfolio management, compliance, fee billing, and operational support solutions; and capital market and wealth and investment management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.