Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) PT at $111.67

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Belden Stock Performance

Belden stock opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.57. Belden has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $102.47.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Belden will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at $667,444.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at $667,444.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,719 shares of company stock worth $1,226,591. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,268 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Belden by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,113,000 after acquiring an additional 149,263 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 919,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,998,000 after acquiring an additional 209,052 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,678,000 after acquiring an additional 224,486 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 611,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

