Brokerages Set MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Target Price at $26.38

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 67.36%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

