Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) PT at C$55.15

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$50,190.00. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$50,190.00. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$52.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$38.79 and a 12-month high of C$53.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.16.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

