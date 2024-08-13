Brokerages Set Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Target Price at $16.13

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTLO stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $786.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

